The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SHYF. BidaskClub cut shares of The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Shyft Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Shares of SHYF opened at $22.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.08. The Shyft Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59. The company has a market capitalization of $785.99 million, a PE ratio of -71.29, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.23. The Shyft Group had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 23.59%. The company had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.73 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Shyft Group will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHYF. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in The Shyft Group during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

