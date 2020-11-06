The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Raised to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SWGAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Societe Generale upgraded The Swatch Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SWGAY stock opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The Swatch Group has a twelve month low of $8.11 and a twelve month high of $14.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200 day moving average of $10.52.

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. The company operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry.

