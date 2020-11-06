The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Smith Barney Citigroup

Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of The Timken (NYSE:TKR) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TKR. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Timken from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Timken from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Timken from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $68.14.

Shares of TKR stock opened at $63.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.95. The Timken has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $64.50.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.23. The Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Timken will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Timken news, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 7,760 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $479,800.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,427.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 3,501 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $189,509.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,860.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,901 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,902 over the last three months. 11.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TKR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Timken by 639.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,983,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580,492 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 231.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,208,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,953,000 after buying an additional 843,154 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 178.4% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 838,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,398,000 after buying an additional 537,346 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken during the third quarter worth $15,086,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken by 118.4% during the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 457,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,813,000 after buying an additional 248,080 shares in the last quarter. 81.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

