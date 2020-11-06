The Wendy’s Company Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Wendy’s in a report issued on Wednesday, November 4th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.19.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on WEN. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub lowered The Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Wendy’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.43.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.21, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.85. The Wendy’s has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $452.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, Director Dennis M. Kass acquired 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.09 per share, for a total transaction of $73,815.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,033.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of The Wendy’s by 38.4% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 15,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in The Wendy’s by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 213,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,646,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

