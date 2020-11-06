THG Holdings plc (THG.L) (LON:THG) Now Covered by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital started coverage on shares of THG Holdings plc (THG.L) (LON:THG) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AR Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 750 ($9.80) target price on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 865 ($11.30) target price on shares of THG Holdings plc (THG.L) in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

THG Holdings plc (THG.L) stock opened at GBX 679.40 ($8.88) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62. THG Holdings plc has a 52 week low of GBX 565.30 ($7.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 787.80 ($10.29).

In other news, insider Matthew Moulding sold 10,833,112 shares of THG Holdings plc (THG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.53), for a total value of £54,165,560 ($70,767,650.90).

THG Holdings plc (THG.L) Company Profile

THG Holdings plc operates as an online retailer and technology company in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company provides an end-to-end direct-to-consumer e-commerce solution for consumer brand owners under Software as a Service licenses. It is also involved in the manufacture and online retail of nutrition and wellbeing products; manufacture, ownership, and retailing of skincare, haircare, and cosmetics products.

