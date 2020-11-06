Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV)

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NASDAQ:SILV) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,200 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,580% compared to the typical daily volume of 250 call options.

SILV opened at $10.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.84. SilverCrest Metals has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $11.12.

SilverCrest Metals (NASDAQ:SILV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 18.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 67,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 10,682 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 43.8% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Pi Financial lifted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from $17.00 to $17.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. SilverCrest Metals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

