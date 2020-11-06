Traders Buy Large Volume of Green Plains Put Options (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,028 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,253% compared to the typical volume of 76 put options.
Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $519.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $417.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 18.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,093,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 331,022 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 176.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 632,786 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 870,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at $8,596,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at $5,402,000.
GPRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.
Green Plains Company Profile
Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.
