Traders Buy Large Volume of Green Plains Put Options (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 1,028 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,253% compared to the typical volume of 76 put options.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Green Plains has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The stock has a market cap of $519.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.03 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day moving average is $11.96.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.48. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $417.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Plains will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $64,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,774.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Walter S. Cronin sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.17, for a total transaction of $191,295.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $827,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 15,415 shares of company stock valued at $229,050. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 18.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,093,014 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,151,000 after purchasing an additional 331,022 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 176.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 991,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 632,786 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 870,609 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at $8,596,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Green Plains during the third quarter valued at $5,402,000.

GPRE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Green Plains from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Green Plains from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Plains presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

Green Plains Company Profile

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

