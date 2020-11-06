Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Textron (NYSE:TXT)

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 1,288 call options on the company. This is an increase of 1,300% compared to the average daily volume of 92 call options.

In related news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 69,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total value of $2,802,814.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,377,177.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 227,766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.29, for a total transaction of $9,176,692.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 867,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,969,745.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TXT. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,040,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its holdings in Textron by 5,708.7% in the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,711,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $56,325,000 after buying an additional 1,682,020 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,810,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,706,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Textron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

TXT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Textron in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $38.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.70. Textron has a twelve month low of $20.26 and a twelve month high of $51.53.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company’s revenue was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Textron will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.14%.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

