TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) in a research report released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TACT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TransAct Technologies from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

NASDAQ TACT opened at $7.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.64. TransAct Technologies has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $12.09. The firm has a market cap of $58.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 2.25.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. TransAct Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a negative return on equity of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,199 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of TransAct Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 129,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 24,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

