TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) (TSE:RNW) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

RNW has been the subject of several other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. National Bank Financial lowered TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. CIBC lowered TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO) in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$17.67.

Shares of RNW stock opened at C$17.14 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.42. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 52.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.28.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. TransAlta Renewables Inc. (RNW.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 286.57%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

