Truist Lowers WEX (NYSE:WEX) Price Target to $135.00

WEX (NYSE:WEX) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

WEX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of WEX from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of WEX from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of WEX in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of WEX from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. WEX presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $184.41.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $140.97 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.54 and a 200-day moving average of $149.34. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. WEX has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $236.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $392.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.95 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that WEX will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kenneth Janosick sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,091 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,470. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in WEX by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in WEX by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in WEX by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 789 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its stake in WEX by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 33,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,449,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

