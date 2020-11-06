Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub lowered shares of Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TWST. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Twist Bioscience from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $96.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.56, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Twist Bioscience has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $100.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.17 and a beta of 0.42.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.05. Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 199.98% and a negative return on equity of 57.24%. The firm had revenue of $21.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Twist Bioscience will post -3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 96,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total value of $6,088,355.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,389 shares in the company, valued at $44,117,458.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Paula Green sold 26,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.37, for a total transaction of $1,710,229.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 46,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,043.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 279,513 shares of company stock valued at $17,762,212. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWST. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Twist Bioscience by 256.6% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Twist Bioscience Company Profile

Twist Bioscience Corporation, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic DNA-based products. The company's DNA synthesis platform enables the manufacturing of synthetic DNA by writing DNA on a silicon chip. It offers synthetic DNA-based products, including synthetic genes, tools for sample preparation, antibody libraries for drug discovery and development, and DNA as a digital data storage medium.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.