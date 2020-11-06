UBS Group Analysts Give Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) a €215.00 Price Target

Allianz SE (ALV.F) (FRA:ALV) has been given a €215.00 ($252.94) target price by UBS Group in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €205.00 ($241.18) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Nord/LB set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on Allianz SE (ALV.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €207.00 ($243.53).

Shares of Allianz SE (ALV.F) stock opened at €166.94 ($196.40) on Friday. Allianz SE has a 52 week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a 52 week high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €164.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is €172.96.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

