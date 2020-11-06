UBS Group Analysts Give Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) a GBX 8,750 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 8,750 ($114.32) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) (LON:RB) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a GBX 9,200 ($120.20) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,000 ($117.59) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DZ Bank lifted their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 8,750 ($114.32) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 8,400 ($109.75) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (RB.L) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 7,682.65 ($100.37).

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 7,672 ($100.24) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 5,130 ($67.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,191.30 ($107.02). The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,613.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 7,338.15.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

