UBS Group Boosts Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Price Target to $90.00

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) had its price target boosted by UBS Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $85.64. The company has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.91.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 1,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $92,375.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,248.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,904 shares of company stock valued at $6,706,251 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

