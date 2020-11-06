UBS Group Increases CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Price Target to $54.00

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) had its target price increased by UBS Group from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised CBRE Group from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.86.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $52.92 on Monday. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.54.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. CBRE Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, EVP Laurence H. Midler sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $374,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,301.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 6,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total value of $304,480.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,062,541.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 157.7% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

