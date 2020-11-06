UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) Given a €12.30 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.30 ($14.47) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) (BIT:UCG) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UCG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.50 ($11.18) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley set a €10.80 ($12.71) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($11.18) price target on UniCredit S.p.A. (UCG.MI) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €10.19 ($11.99).

UniCredit S.p.A. has a 52-week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52-week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; credit, trading, and investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, and hedging and treasury solutions.

