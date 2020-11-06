UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP Sells $162,919.77 in Stock

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $162,919.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,490,626.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

UNF opened at $175.03 on Friday. UniFirst Co. has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $217.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.21. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.49% and a net margin of 7.70%. Analysts expect that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNF. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in UniFirst by 806.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. UniFirst presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $191.67.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

