United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) and Establishment Labs (OTCMKTS:ESTA) Critical Analysis

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) and United Health Products (OTCMKTS:UEEC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.8% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of United Health Products shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Establishment Labs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Establishment Labs and United Health Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Establishment Labs -56.74% -69.87% -31.88% United Health Products N/A N/A -2,603.25%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Establishment Labs and United Health Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Establishment Labs 0 1 3 0 2.75 United Health Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Establishment Labs currently has a consensus price target of $24.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.94%. Given Establishment Labs’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Establishment Labs is more favorable than United Health Products.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Establishment Labs and United Health Products’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Establishment Labs $89.57 million 6.65 -$38.15 million ($1.86) -13.71 United Health Products N/A N/A -$6.60 million N/A N/A

United Health Products has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Establishment Labs.

Risk & Volatility

Establishment Labs has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Health Products has a beta of -0.19, suggesting that its stock price is 119% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Establishment Labs beats United Health Products on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc., a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution. The company sells its products through exclusive distributors and direct sales force in 80 countries worldwide. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Alajuela, Costa Rica.

About United Health Products

United Health Products, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets hemostatic gauze products for the healthcare and wound care sectors in the United States. The company offers HemoStyp hemostatic gauze products to absorb exudate/drainage from superficial wounds, as well as helps in controlling bleeding. It also provides gauze products for oral surgery and external trauma; and island dressings to support intravenous procedures, such as kidney dialysis. The company serves hospitals and surgery centers, clinics and physicians, public safety and police departments, military, correctional facilities, schools, universities and day care facilities, assisted living and nursing homes, home care providers, dental offices, sports medicine providers, veterinarians, municipalities and government agencies, occupational and industrial healthcare professionals, and consumers, as well as emergency medical services and fire departments, and other first responders. It also offers its products to the consumer market through Walmart.com. The company was formerly known as United EcoEnergy Corp. and changed its name to United Health Products, Inc. in September 2010. United Health Products, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

