Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $53.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UPLD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Shares of UPLD stock opened at $49.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.16. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 18.31% and a negative net margin of 25.50%. The company had revenue of $71.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $510,972.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,688,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,578,645.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 29,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 516,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,253,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,329 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,981,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,937 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 205,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 67,133 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

