Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) in a research report report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $53.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UPLD. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.88.
Shares of UPLD stock opened at $49.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.53. Upland Software has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $51.48. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.03.
In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 13,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $510,972.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,688,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,578,645.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 29,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,337,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 516,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,253,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,329 in the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Upland Software by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,178,952 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $40,981,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 597,001 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,752,000 after acquiring an additional 34,937 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 205,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,742,000 after acquiring an additional 67,133 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,697 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Upland Software Company Profile
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.
