ValuEngine Downgrades Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

NARI has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inari Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Inari Medical from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.83.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NARI opened at $72.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.64, a current ratio of 20.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Inari Medical has a 1 year low of $39.55 and a 1 year high of $84.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.84.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.97 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Inari Medical will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $33,714,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $25,703,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $24,693,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Inari Medical by 1,067.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,629,000 after buying an additional 458,765 shares during the period. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at about $9,839,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It produces ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.