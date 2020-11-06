ValuEngine Downgrades TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of TravelCenters of America from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of TravelCenters of America in a report on Monday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded TravelCenters of America from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered TravelCenters of America to a neutral rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.21.

TA opened at $30.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 2.00. TravelCenters of America has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $31.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.10.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $986.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.02 million. TravelCenters of America had a net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TravelCenters of America will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TravelCenters of America by 3,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TravelCenters of America in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 37.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,501 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in TravelCenters of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 21,979 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

About TravelCenters of America

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

