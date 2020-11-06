ValuEngine Lowers Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) to Hold

ValuEngine lowered shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cerus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cerus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cerus currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Shares of CERS opened at $5.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day moving average is $6.28. Cerus has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $964.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cerus had a negative net margin of 73.72% and a negative return on equity of 63.47%. As a group, research analysts predict that Cerus will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cerus news, Director Timothy B. Anderson sold 16,008 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $126,463.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 226,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,261.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 68,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $477,351.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,827.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 206,214 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,567. 6.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Cerus during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cerus by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cerus by 378.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerus in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

