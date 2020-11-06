ValuEngine Lowers Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ MSVB opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. Mid-Southern Bancorp has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $14.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.29 million, a P/E ratio of 36.76 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Mid-Southern Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th.

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including savings, money market deposit, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits; and unsecured consumer loans.

See Also: Channel Trading

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.