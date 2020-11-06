ValuEngine Upgrades Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CIM. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chimera Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.06.

NYSE:CIM opened at $9.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $6.42 and a twelve month high of $22.99.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. Chimera Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. On average, analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 28th. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIM. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 28.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,620,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,247,188 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Chimera Investment during the second quarter worth about $20,846,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 132.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,176,000 after acquiring an additional 960,161 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 187.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 884,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,500,000 after acquiring an additional 577,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 39.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,897,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,233,000 after acquiring an additional 535,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Company Profile

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

