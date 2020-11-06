ValuEngine Upgrades CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) to Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Melius upgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a hold rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.33.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

NYSE CNHI opened at $9.12 on Monday. CNH Industrial has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $11.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 6.74 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.27.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 5.58%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after buying an additional 145,062 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 4,536.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 842,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,897,000 after buying an additional 824,231 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,197,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,446,000 after buying an additional 40,024 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.