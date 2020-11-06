ValuEngine Upgrades The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.88.

NASDAQ CHEF opened at $13.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $3.55 and a 52-week high of $40.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.46. The firm has a market cap of $518.58 million, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.04.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.07). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,881,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,710,000 after purchasing an additional 111,872 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,162,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 337,396 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 920,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,501,000 after purchasing an additional 659,862 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 814,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 67,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 736.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 494,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after purchasing an additional 435,300 shares during the period. 77.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

