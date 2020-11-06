ValuEngine Upgrades The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) to “Sell”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on ODP. BidaskClub raised The ODP from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The ODP from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The ODP stock opened at $24.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The ODP has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $29.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.87.

The ODP (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.71. The ODP had a positive return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The ODP will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The ODP in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The ODP by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 51,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 28,792 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of The ODP in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The ODP by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,953,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after buying an additional 615,216 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The ODP by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,639,647 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after buying an additional 642,490 shares during the period.

About The ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services, cleaning and breakroom supplies, technology services, copy and print services, and office furniture products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, the U.S.

