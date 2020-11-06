Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) Downgraded to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.42.

Shares of VRRM stock opened at $10.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 95.42 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. Verra Mobility has a 12 month low of $5.63 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $79.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.75 million. Verra Mobility had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 26.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that Verra Mobility will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after buying an additional 58,953 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 105,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 24,693 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 204,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verra Mobility in the 3rd quarter worth about $97,000. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verra Mobility Company Profile

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Government Solutions and Commercial Services. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

