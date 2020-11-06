Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $20.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub raised Village Farms International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Village Farms International from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Village Farms International from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.29.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $5.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 2.34. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth $4,321,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 866,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after buying an additional 185,733 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 646.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 96,150 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 2nd quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Village Farms International during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

