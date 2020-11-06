Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vinci in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Vinci in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Vinci from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY opened at $21.79 on Monday. Vinci has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.33.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 46 airports worldwide.

