Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €60.00 by Independent Research

Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) has been assigned a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by analysts at Independent Research in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.52% from the stock’s current price.

VNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €59.00 ($69.41) price objective on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Vonovia SE (VNA.F) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €61.87 ($72.79).

Shares of VNA stock opened at €59.10 ($69.53) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €58.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €54.50. Vonovia SE has a 1 year low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a 1 year high of €62.74 ($73.81). The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

