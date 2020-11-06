Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) PT Set at €60.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) (ETR:VNA) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €61.00 ($71.76) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.60 ($70.12) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Vonovia SE (VNA.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €61.87 ($72.79).

Shares of VNA opened at €59.10 ($69.53) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €58.03 and a 200 day moving average of €54.50. Vonovia SE has a fifty-two week low of €36.71 ($43.19) and a fifty-two week high of €62.74 ($73.81). The firm has a market cap of $33.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, electricity and gas supply, and insurances services.

