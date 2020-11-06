Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Wedbush

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) had its price objective hoisted by Wedbush from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Walker & Dunlop’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $6.30 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.60 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on WD. ValuEngine raised shares of Walker & Dunlop from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walker & Dunlop from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.20.

Shares of NYSE:WD opened at $67.98 on Monday. Walker & Dunlop has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $79.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.15. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.73 million. Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.42%.

In other Walker & Dunlop news, President Howard W. Smith III sold 9,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $474,834.60. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 165,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,657,031.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dana L. Schmaltz bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.06 per share, for a total transaction of $104,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 64,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,820.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,454 shares of company stock worth $2,863,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 205.9% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 49.0% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 16.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

