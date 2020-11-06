Warburg Research Reiterates €30.00 Price Target for Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK)

Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EVK. Kepler Capital Markets set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €26.50 ($31.18) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €25.67 ($30.20).

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) stock opened at €21.74 ($25.58) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is €23.10. Evonik Industries AG has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

