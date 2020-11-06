Warburg Research Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS)

Warburg Research set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) (ETR:BOSS) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BOSS. DZ Bank reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.50 ($30.00) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 25th. Baader Bank set a €20.00 ($23.53) price objective on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €29.73 ($34.98).

Get Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) alerts:

Shares of BOSS stock opened at €20.91 ($24.60) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is €22.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is €24.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28. Hugo Boss AG has a 1 year low of €19.11 ($22.48) and a 1 year high of €47.09 ($55.40). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.10, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss AG (BOSS.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.