Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Director Buys $105,880.00 in Stock

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Director Philip L. Hawkins purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.94 per share, with a total value of $105,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,627.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE:WELL opened at $56.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.27 and a 1-year high of $89.99.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). Welltower had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 8.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Welltower by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 965,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,167,000 after acquiring an additional 24,453 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Welltower by 37.3% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Welltower by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 476,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,239,000 after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WELL shares. Mizuho downgraded Welltower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Desjardins started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Welltower from $46.50 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Welltower in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.20.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.