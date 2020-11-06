Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) Major Shareholder Sells $325,938.06 in Stock

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. (NYSE:HIO) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 66,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $325,938.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 108,305 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $529,611.45.

On Monday, October 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 65,529 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total value of $324,368.55.

On Friday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 16,733 shares of Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.98, for a total value of $83,330.34.

HIO opened at $5.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.77. Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.28.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0325 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period.

Western Asst High Incm Opprtnty Fnd Company Profile

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

