Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Truist

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) had its target price boosted by Truist from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

WTFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

WTFC opened at $49.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. Wintrust Financial has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $71.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.59. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 14.33%. Equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.57%.

In related news, CEO Edward J. Wehmer purchased 1,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.57 per share, with a total value of $31,591.73. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 147,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,084.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 15.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,088 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.6% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 96,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,188,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.3% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 7.0% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 35.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.