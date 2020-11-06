Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to Post $0.53 EPS

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2020

Analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 122.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LL opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $836.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lumber Liquidators (LL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL)

Receive News & Ratings for Lumber Liquidators Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumber Liquidators and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.