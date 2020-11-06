Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) to Post $0.53 EPS

Analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) will report $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Lumber Liquidators posted earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full year earnings of $1.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.83. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.37. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $295.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Lumber Liquidators from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Lumber Liquidators from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 122.0% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 24,844 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 23,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Lumber Liquidators by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 214,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumber Liquidators during the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LL opened at $29.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.45. Lumber Liquidators has a 52 week low of $3.77 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a market capitalization of $836.94 million, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Lumber Liquidators Company Profile

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; engineered hardwood, laminate, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile flooring products; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlayments, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

