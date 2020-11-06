Zacks Investment Research Lowers Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $50.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Big Lots have increased and outpaced the industry in the past six months. Notably, the company is gaining from its transformation initiative, including Operation North Star that focuses on top-line growth, cost containment, and technological enhancement. The company is leaving no stone unturned with respect to leveraging marketing strategies and expanding its e-commerce platform. Recently, management issued impressive comparable sales and earnings outlook for third-quarter fiscal 2020. The company has been witnessing robust sales performance, which poise it well ahead of the holiday season. Comparable sales are likely to grow in mid-teens for the quarter under review. Notably, Big Lots envisions earnings in the band of 50-70 cents a share. However, pandemic-related incremental costs may weigh on margins to an extent.”

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BIG. TheStreet raised Big Lots from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Big Lots from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, August 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Big Lots from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Big Lots from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Big Lots from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Big Lots presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.08.

Shares of BIG opened at $50.03 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.64. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $57.24.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 28th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.78% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Big Lots will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,611,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,695,000 after purchasing an additional 139,932 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Big Lots by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,102,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,284,000 after purchasing an additional 222,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Big Lots by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,870,000 after purchasing an additional 141,724 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Big Lots by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 821,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,520,000 after purchasing an additional 393,101 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Big Lots by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,612,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

