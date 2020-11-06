Zacks Investment Research Lowers Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer. The Company’s lead product candidate includes CB-839 which is in three Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of patients with solid tumors, leukemias, lymphomas, and multiple myeloma. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Calithera Biosciences from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $7.35.

Calithera Biosciences stock opened at $3.73 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.84. Calithera Biosciences has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $8.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.60.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Calithera Biosciences will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALA. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in Calithera Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $11,942,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,363,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after acquiring an additional 767,571 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,438,354 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,275,000 after acquiring an additional 503,754 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,551,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 27.0% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,040,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 221,397 shares during the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage bio-pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat solid tumors.

