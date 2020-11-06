Zacks Investment Research Lowers MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MeiraGTx Holdings plc focuses on operating as a holding company for MeiraGTx Limited which operates as a clinical stage gene therapy company. It develops novel gene therapy treatments for inherited and acquired disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, AAV-AQP1 and AAV-UPF1 which are in clinical stage. MeiraGTx Holdings plc is based in New York. “

MGTX has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on MeiraGTx in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Friday, July 17th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Sunday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MeiraGTx in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MeiraGTx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.50.

MGTX stock opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.03 and a quick ratio of 5.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $477.50 million, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.37. MeiraGTx has a 1-year low of $8.82 and a 1-year high of $22.32.

MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.53. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 30.69% and a negative net margin of 331.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that MeiraGTx will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joel S. Marcus sold 15,459 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $216,580.59. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 530.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 30.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in MeiraGTx in the third quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in MeiraGTx by 23.9% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients living with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including rare inherited blindness, as well as Xerostomia following radiation treatment for head and neck cancers; neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyothrophic lateral sclerosis; and Parkinson's diseases.

