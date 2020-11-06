Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $72.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hologic’s bottom-line growth in the fiscal 2020 third quarter amid business disruptions is impressive. Rise in organic and Diagnostic revenues buoy optimism. Robust demand for its COVID-19 related products bodes well. Ongoing recovery in other segments has enabled it to provide fiscal fourth-quarter guidance, which instills investor confidence. EUA for Aptima SARS-CoV-2 assay is a positive. Expansion of both margins looks encouraging. Hologic’s fiscal third quarter results were better-than-expected. It has been outperforming its industry over the past six months. Yet, fall in its other segments’ revenues and overall top line due to the pandemic is worrying. Dismal international performance is concerning. Stiff competition and foreign exchange fluctuations are other headwinds. A weak solvency and capital structure is also deterring.”

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Hologic from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Monday, July 27th. BidaskClub upgraded Hologic from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hologic from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.81.

Shares of HOLX opened at $76.67 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.04, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. Hologic has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $77.47.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 20.03% and a return on equity of 31.40%. The company’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 202.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 88.9% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 37.5% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, surgical products, and light-based aesthetic and medical treatment systems for women in the United States and internationally. The company offers Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima quantitative viral load tests for HIV, Hepatitis C, and Hepatitis B; ThinPrep System for use in cytology applications; Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth; and various diagnostic tests for acute respiratory ailments.

