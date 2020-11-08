1,042 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,042 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 49.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Autodesk by 233.3% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Autodesk by 45.2% during the second quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 21.9% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 256 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 20.3% during the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.80, for a total transaction of $546,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK opened at $259.41 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $268.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $239.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.93. The company has a market cap of $56.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 457.10% and a net margin of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $274.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. TheStreet cut Autodesk from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Autodesk from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.41.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

