12244 (ASM.V) (CVE:ASM) Stock Price Up 2.7%

12244 (ASM.V) (CVE:ASM) shares rose 2.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$1.92 and last traded at C$1.91. Approximately 16,105 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 42,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.86.

The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.91.

In related news, Director Jasman Yee sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.56, for a total transaction of C$39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 302,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$471,151.20. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,600 shares of company stock valued at $50,298.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd is a Canada-based resource company. It is focused on silver, gold, and copper exploration, extraction and processing. It extracts resources and processes a bulk concentrate at the San Gonzalo Mine and a copper concentrate from the Avino Mine, both of which are located on the Avino property in Durango, Mexico.

