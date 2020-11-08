22,531 Shares in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Bought by Partnervest Advisory Services LLC

Partnervest Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,531 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in F. Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 454.5% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 12,200 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 3rd quarter valued at $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,040,910 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 321,719 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth about $874,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 53,462 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. 47.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on F. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Benchmark raised their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $5.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $7.79 on Friday. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.37 and its 200-day moving average is $6.53.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

