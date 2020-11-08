Allen Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,082 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Datadog by 362.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,236,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,806,553 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 562.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 692,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,224,000 after purchasing an additional 588,106 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Datadog by 44.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,407,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,406,000 after purchasing an additional 432,022 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Datadog by 518.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 497,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,229,000 after purchasing an additional 416,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth $36,241,000. 42.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on DDOG shares. BidaskClub raised Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Datadog from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $100.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $118.13. The firm has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,017.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.91 and its 200 day moving average is $82.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $140.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.41 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,696,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 267,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,596,127.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 50,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total value of $4,196,651.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,393,884 shares of company stock worth $138,037,324 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.