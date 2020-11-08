Allen Investment Management LLC Invests $253,000 in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APD. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 2nd quarter worth $431,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 10,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 59.1% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 15.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 1,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $306.72 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.43 and a 12-month high of $310.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APD. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $254.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.38.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

