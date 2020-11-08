Allen Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 538 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.16, for a total transaction of $9,243,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,521,149.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $479.94, for a total value of $4,799,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,759,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,337 shares of company stock valued at $15,440,522. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TMO opened at $527.66 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $396.65. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $209.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $5.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $1.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 15.99 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 7.13%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $370.00 to $450.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Cleveland Research raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $471.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of new drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

